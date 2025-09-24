Left Menu

Zelenskyy's Impassioned Call at UN: Ending Russia's Aggression and The Power of Weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged United Nations members to take decisive action against Russia's aggression in Ukraine during the UN General Assembly. Emphasizing the role of weapons over legal frameworks, he highlighted the need for international support and criticized the UN Security Council's effectiveness due to Russia's veto power.

24-09-2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges global leaders to act on Russia's aggression at the UNGA (Photo/YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to the United Nations' stage, passionately urging the international body to act decisively against Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine. Speaking at the annual General Assembly, Zelenskyy underscored the role of UN members in deciding the conflict's trajectory.

Having met with President Trump and other global leaders, he acknowledged the support Ukraine has received but stressed the collective responsibility of all UN member states. Zelenskyy called on nations not to remain silent in the face of Russian hostilities, urging them to defend life and international law and order.

In his address, the Ukrainian leader questioned the UN's relevance in resolving global crises, highlighting the failure to offer substantial help in various conflicts. He noted that while international law is crucial, the stark reality remains that weapons dictate outcomes in wars, calling it a "sick" but necessary truth.

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

