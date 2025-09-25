Triple Trouble: Trump Alleges UN Sabotage

In a stark accusation, US President Donald Trump has alleged a deliberate "triple sabotage" occurred at the United Nations headquarters coinciding with his address to the 80th session of the General Assembly. Trump claims the incidents, including an escalator malfunction, teleprompter failure, and audio issues, were intended to undermine him.

In a fiery statement on Truth Social, Trump detailed how the incidents unfolded and demanded an immediate investigation, asserting that the Secret Service is already involved. Trump described a tense moment when the escalator carrying him and First Lady Melania Trump abruptly stopped, nearly leading to a perilous fall.

While addressing these grievances, Trump remained adamant, calling the incidents a "real disgrace." However, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric provided an explanation that a safety mechanism was inadvertently triggered by a US delegation videographer, disputing Trump's sabotage claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)