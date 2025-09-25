Left Menu

Triple Trouble: Trump Alleges UN Sabotage

President Trump accuses the UN of sabotage during his General Assembly address, citing malfunctioning equipment. He claims deliberate interference and demands an investigation. A UN spokesman refutes the allegations, attributing issues to a safety mechanism triggered by a US delegation member.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:22 IST
Triple Trouble: Trump Alleges UN Sabotage
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a stark accusation, US President Donald Trump has alleged a deliberate "triple sabotage" occurred at the United Nations headquarters coinciding with his address to the 80th session of the General Assembly. Trump claims the incidents, including an escalator malfunction, teleprompter failure, and audio issues, were intended to undermine him.

In a fiery statement on Truth Social, Trump detailed how the incidents unfolded and demanded an immediate investigation, asserting that the Secret Service is already involved. Trump described a tense moment when the escalator carrying him and First Lady Melania Trump abruptly stopped, nearly leading to a perilous fall.

While addressing these grievances, Trump remained adamant, calling the incidents a "real disgrace." However, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric provided an explanation that a safety mechanism was inadvertently triggered by a US delegation videographer, disputing Trump's sabotage claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colgate's Bright Smiles Program Reaches 2 Billion Children Globally

Colgate's Bright Smiles Program Reaches 2 Billion Children Globally

 India
2
Congress Asserts Secular Stand Amid Sabarimala Controversy

Congress Asserts Secular Stand Amid Sabarimala Controversy

 India
3
Drone Intrusions Disrupt Danish Airports

Drone Intrusions Disrupt Danish Airports

 Global
4
Social Media Post Sparks Violence in Gandhinagar

Social Media Post Sparks Violence in Gandhinagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025