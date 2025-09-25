Sarkozy Sentenced: Former French Leader Faces Prison in Gaddafi Financing Case

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been handed a five-year prison term after being convicted of criminal conspiracy linked to illegal financing from the Libyan government under Muammar Gaddafi, according to reports by Al Jazeera. Although Sarkozy, aged 70, was acquitted of charges such as illegal campaign financing and passive corruption, the Paris criminal court's ruling indicates he will face jail time even if he files an appeal.

Sarkozy's association with Gaddafi allegedly began in 2005 when Sarkozy was interior minister. It is claimed he struck a deal offering support to Libya on the international front in return for campaign funds. Sarkozy has consistently denied these allegations, attributing them to political motives. Former ministers Claude Gueant and Brice Hortefeux, close allies during Sarkozy's presidency, were also convicted of criminal association, while Eric Woerth, the 2007 campaign treasurer, received an acquittal.

The presiding judge, Nathalie Gavarino, asserted that Sarkozy enabled his political allies to seek financial backing from Libya. Despite the court rejecting claims of Sarkozy's direct financial benefit from the funds, the case's roots stem from a 2011 Libyan news claim and Mediapart's 2012 publication of an alleged Libyan intelligence memo. Al Jazeera highlighted evidence such as testimony from former Libyan officials and transfer records. Sarkozy, already convicted in previous corruption cases, continues to face legal struggles while affecting right-wing politics in France.