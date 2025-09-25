Left Menu

Nepal's Urgent Reconstruction Appeal: Government Seeks Donations After Gen-Z Protest Fallout

The Nepalese government is appealing for financial support to rebuild infrastructure damaged during the Gen-Z protests. A new committee will oversee reconstruction efforts, including relief and rehabilitation. Damages may exceed NRs 200 billion, with a mix of government, private, and international contributions sought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:15 IST
Nepal's Urgent Reconstruction Appeal: Government Seeks Donations After Gen-Z Protest Fallout
Nepal's Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Kulman Ghising addressing a press conference in Kathmandu on Thursday, announcing a reconstruction fund after the Gen-Z protests (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In the wake of the destructive Gen-Z protests, the interim government of Nepal has issued a public call for donations aimed at reconstructing damaged public and government infrastructure. On Thursday, Physical Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kulman Ghising announced the formation of a high-level committee and a dedicated fund to streamline these efforts.

The demonstrations, which took place on September 8 and 9, left a trail of destruction, particularly targeting vital governmental structures, said Minister Ghising. The government has approved the Physical Infrastructure Reconstruction Committee (Formation) Order, 2082, to spearhead these rebuilding initiatives with a particular focus on repair, rehabilitation, and economic restoration.

The committee, led by Finance Minister Rameshore Khanal, is expected to coordinate contributions from federal, provincial, and local levels, as well as international donors and private individuals. With damages possibly exceeding NRs 200 billion, swift international and national support are deemed crucial. Meanwhile, insurance claims are mounting, heightening the urgency for a comprehensive recovery plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jaishankar Denounces Double Standards at G20 Meeting

Jaishankar Denounces Double Standards at G20 Meeting

 United States
2
Viktor Hovland's Stellar Swing and Extraterrestrial Curiosity

Viktor Hovland's Stellar Swing and Extraterrestrial Curiosity

 United States
3
Nat Sciver-Brunt Shines as England Dominates India in World Cup Warm-up

Nat Sciver-Brunt Shines as England Dominates India in World Cup Warm-up

 Global
4
Congress Critiques Modi's Swadeshi Stance amid Global Preferences

Congress Critiques Modi's Swadeshi Stance amid Global Preferences

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025