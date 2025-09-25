Nepal's Urgent Reconstruction Appeal: Government Seeks Donations After Gen-Z Protest Fallout

In the wake of the destructive Gen-Z protests, the interim government of Nepal has issued a public call for donations aimed at reconstructing damaged public and government infrastructure. On Thursday, Physical Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kulman Ghising announced the formation of a high-level committee and a dedicated fund to streamline these efforts.

The demonstrations, which took place on September 8 and 9, left a trail of destruction, particularly targeting vital governmental structures, said Minister Ghising. The government has approved the Physical Infrastructure Reconstruction Committee (Formation) Order, 2082, to spearhead these rebuilding initiatives with a particular focus on repair, rehabilitation, and economic restoration.

The committee, led by Finance Minister Rameshore Khanal, is expected to coordinate contributions from federal, provincial, and local levels, as well as international donors and private individuals. With damages possibly exceeding NRs 200 billion, swift international and national support are deemed crucial. Meanwhile, insurance claims are mounting, heightening the urgency for a comprehensive recovery plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)