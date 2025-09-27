Left Menu

PM Modi Celebrated as a Global Peace Advocate by Hiroshima's Atomic Bomb Survivors

During a ceremony held in Japan to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday and the 80th anniversary of Hiroshima's atomic bombing, 'Peace Culture Village' honored him for his commitment to global peace. The event underscored India's role in nuclear peace efforts through remembrance, youth exchanges, and restraint policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 15:58 IST
Japanese NGO honors PM Modi as global voice of peace (Photo: Japanese NGO Peace Culture Village). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a poignant ceremony coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, the Japanese NGO, 'Peace Culture Village' in Hiroshima, honored him as a foremost global voice of peace. This tribute, granted during the Vishwa Seva Pakhwada 2025 event by the Indian Minorities Federation, resonated on the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings that devastated Hiroshima.

The recognition comprised a Citation appreciating PM Modi's resolute initiatives toward world peace, handed over by prominent figures including Toshiko Tanaka, an atomic bomb survivor, and Kenta Sumioka, Managing Director of Peace Culture Village. The Citation endorsed PM Modi's leadership, highlighting the importance of dialogue, cooperation, and shared responsibility in pursuing a future devoid of nuclear weaponry.

Echoing the sentiments of peace, Hiroshima survivor Toshiko Tanaka recalled the tragedies of her childhood during the bombing and praised India's nuclear policies of restraint and peace advocacy. Both the event and the honored Citation aspire to inspire others to reject nuclear war and to foster global peace, emphasizing the ideals of unity embodied in India's 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

