Nepal's Interim Government Imposes Travel Ban on Former PM Oli Amid Gen-Z Protest Probe

Nepal's interim government has implemented a travel ban on former PM KP Sharma Oli and four officials amidst ongoing investigations into the Gen-Z protests that led to significant unrest and fatalities. The ban restricts international travel and movement outside Kathmandu Valley pending their presence during inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:42 IST
KP Sharma Oli makes first public appearance since resignation. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a decisive move, Nepal's interim government has enacted a travel ban on former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and four high-ranking officials. The decision arises as investigations continue into the Gen-Z protests, widely criticized for heavy-handed suppression, which resulted in 74 fatalities.

The ban extends to foreign travel and restricts exits from the Kathmandu Valley without prior governmental approval. Former Justice Gauri Bahadur Karki leads the investigative committee, which recommended this measure amidst allegations of excessive force during September's protests.

Former PM Oli, appearing after a brief public absence, deflected blame for the escalation of violence during the protests, attributing chaos to infiltrators and mismanagement of security protocols. However, human rights groups have raised concerns over the excessive state force, pointing at discrepancies in official accounts of the events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

