Left Menu

Mass Deportations: Afghan Migrants Face Forced Returns from Iran

Recent reports highlight a significant increase in the deportation of Afghan migrants from Iran, with approximately 5,000 individuals re-entering Afghanistan daily. Iranian authorities have intensified expulsion efforts, affecting many families and individuals who had settled in Iran for years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:23 IST
Mass Deportations: Afghan Migrants Face Forced Returns from Iran
Representational Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In a rapidly developing situation, local officials in Herat have reported a stark increase in the deportation and forced returns of Afghan migrants from Iran, according to Tolo News. Official estimates reveal that up to 5,000 Afghans are making their way back daily through the Islam Qala border checkpoint.

Abdul Ghani Kamel, the Acting Head of the Committee for Migrant Assistance at Islam Qala port, noted the dire circumstances faced by these migrants. They were coerced into leaving Iran, where arrests of family breadwinners led to entire families returning. Even women were reportedly detained and deported solo by Iranian authorities, prompting other family members to follow suit. Several deportees shared their harrowing experiences, with Abdullah recounting how two months prior, their documentation was revoked, children expelled from schools, and lack of housing options for those undocumented, forcing their return.

Another deportee, Mohammad Rafi, revealed he had resided in Iran for 44 years before arrest and expulsion severed him from his family. Falsely accused by Iranian security, Rafi lost his livelihood. Azizullah shared a similar tale, describing a 17-year life in Iran, where he married. Despite having official documentation, he too was forced to return. With over 1.1 million Afghans returning in just three months, Iranian authorities have signaled a second wave of deportations is imminent, according to Tolo News.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Charts Ambitious Course for Maritime Sector with Historic MoUs

India Charts Ambitious Course for Maritime Sector with Historic MoUs

 India
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Teen Found Dead Amid Ethnic Violence

Tragedy in Manipur: Teen Found Dead Amid Ethnic Violence

 India
3
PDUNASS Graduates Future EPFO Leaders with Holistic Training Program

PDUNASS Graduates Future EPFO Leaders with Holistic Training Program

 India
4
KTR Slams Congress Amid Heightened Tensions Over Almatti Dam Expansion

KTR Slams Congress Amid Heightened Tensions Over Almatti Dam Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025