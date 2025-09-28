Mass Deportations: Afghan Migrants Face Forced Returns from Iran

In a rapidly developing situation, local officials in Herat have reported a stark increase in the deportation and forced returns of Afghan migrants from Iran, according to Tolo News. Official estimates reveal that up to 5,000 Afghans are making their way back daily through the Islam Qala border checkpoint.

Abdul Ghani Kamel, the Acting Head of the Committee for Migrant Assistance at Islam Qala port, noted the dire circumstances faced by these migrants. They were coerced into leaving Iran, where arrests of family breadwinners led to entire families returning. Even women were reportedly detained and deported solo by Iranian authorities, prompting other family members to follow suit. Several deportees shared their harrowing experiences, with Abdullah recounting how two months prior, their documentation was revoked, children expelled from schools, and lack of housing options for those undocumented, forcing their return.

Another deportee, Mohammad Rafi, revealed he had resided in Iran for 44 years before arrest and expulsion severed him from his family. Falsely accused by Iranian security, Rafi lost his livelihood. Azizullah shared a similar tale, describing a 17-year life in Iran, where he married. Despite having official documentation, he too was forced to return. With over 1.1 million Afghans returning in just three months, Iranian authorities have signaled a second wave of deportations is imminent, according to Tolo News.

