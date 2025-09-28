Left Menu

Israeli Lawmakers Spar Over Death Penalty Bill for Terrorists

Israeli lawmakers are in heated debate over a controversial bill to enforce the death penalty for convicted terrorists. Advocates call it a measure of justice, while critics warn it could endanger hostages held by Hamas. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir insists the law is needed despite timing concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:28 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a discussion at the plenum in the Knesset, Israel's parliament (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

In Tel Aviv, Israeli lawmakers have ignited a heated debate over a proposed bill mandating the death penalty for convicted terrorists. The legislation, heavily championed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, seeks to impose capital punishment as a form of 'justice' for terror-related offenses.

Proponents argue the law is necessary to establish a strong deterrent against terrorism, with the backing of high-profile advocates expressing urgency despite advice to delay the discussion. Ben-Gvir outright rejected a request from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office to postpone the debate, asserting that the legislation is imperative to send a stern warning to those threatening Israel's security.

Opponents, however, view the proposal as reckless, particularly given the precarious situation of hostages currently held by Hamas. Gal Hirsch, the government's hostage coordinator, cautioned that advancing the bill now risks further endangering lives. The debate marks a pivotal moment in Israeli politics, with past executions in the country being exceptionally rare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

