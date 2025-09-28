Left Menu

Ex-Minister Tang Renjian Sentenced with Reprieved Death Penalty in Corruption Scandal

Former Chinese agriculture minister Tang Renjian received a death sentence with a two-year reprieve for graft involving 268 million yuan. The court acknowledged his confession and remorse as part of President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption drive. Tang's properties will be confiscated, with illicit gains returned to the treasury.

In a recent high-profile corruption case, former Chinese agriculture minister Tang Renjian was handed a death sentence with a two-year reprieve by a court in Jilin province. As reported by state-run Xinhua News Agency, Tang was convicted of accepting cash and property worth over 268 million yuan (USD 38 million) from 2007 to 2024 during his tenure in various government roles.

The Changchun Intermediate People's Court, which delivered the verdict, stated that Tang's actions inflicted significant harm to the state and public interest, justifying the death penalty. However, the sentence was suspended for two years, acknowledging Tang's confession, the return of illicit gains, and his expression of remorse. "All of Tang's personal property will be confiscated, and his illegal earnings will be recovered and transferred to the national treasury," the court's decision emphasized.

Tang, now 62, was expelled from the Communist Party in November 2024, subsequent to an investigation by the party's anti-graft watchdog which resulted in his removal from office. During his trial in July, evidence was meticulously examined by prosecutors, the defendant, and his legal team, leading to Tang pleading guilty and expressing regret. Before his ministerial role, Tang served as governor of Gansu Province from 2017 to 2020. His case underscores President Xi Jinping's steadfast anti-corruption campaign, which also saw the expulsion of two former defense ministers, Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

