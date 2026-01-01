Left Menu

Bengal's Cold Spell: A Temporary Reprieve for the South

The southern districts of West Bengal are expected to experience a temporary rise in minimum temperatures, easing the cold for the next two days, according to the IMD. The northern sub-Himalayan districts, however, will see a further drop in temperature, intensifying the winter chill. Dry weather and some light rain in Darjeeling are forecasted.

Bengal's Cold Spell: A Temporary Reprieve for the South
The southern districts of West Bengal are bracing for a brief respite from plummeting temperatures, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a rise in minimum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, northern regions, specifically the sub-Himalayan districts, are expected to experience a steady chill, with temperatures remaining stable for two days before eventually dipping, intensifying the cold further. Despite the dry weather expected across much of the state, Darjeeling may see light precipitation through Saturday.

Adding to the brisk climate landscape, fog is anticipated during morning hours in the coming days. Noteworthy is Darjeeling, recording the lowest temperature at 5 degrees Celsius on New Year's Day 2026. In the plains, Sriniketan and Kalyani felt the chill at 7.5 degrees Celsius, with other regions also dropping below 10 degrees.

