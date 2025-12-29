Supreme Court's Reprieve: Saving the Aravallis from Mining Exploitation
The Supreme Court has paused its November 20 order on the Aravalli range's new definition, halting immediate changes. Rajasthan's government and activists welcomed this, viewing it as a victory against mining mafias. A high-powered committee will review the matter, ensuring environmental protection continues to be prioritized.
The Supreme Court has temporarily suspended its previous order concerning the redefinition of the Aravalli range, a decision embraced by many in Rajasthan, including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. This move is seen as crucial in combating illegal mining activities in the iconic mountain range.
Rajasthan's leadership, alongside activists and environmentalists, have long advocated for the preservation of the Aravallis, which they argue are under threat from mining interests. Chief Minister Sharma reiterated the state government's commitment to environmental conservation, alongside the region's development.
The court's decision includes establishing a high-powered committee to thoroughly review environmental concerns related to the Aravalli range, ensuring future policies safeguard this natural heritage from exploitation by mineral extraction interests.
Ongoing mining activities in Aravallis to be regulated stringently to ensure environmental protection: Officials.