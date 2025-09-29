Pakistan's Firm Warning to Taliban: Cease Terror or Face Consequences

Pakistan has delivered a resolute ultimatum to the Taliban, cautioning that the failure of current border security negotiations could trigger a military response, as reported by Khaama Press. Pakistan's State Minister for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, underscored the dangers posed by terrorism to regional stability, investment opportunities, and peace.

During a Saturday press conference in Islamabad, Chaudhry labeled terrorism as Pakistan's most formidable challenge. He affirmed that ongoing operations in volatile regions of the country will persist to ensure internal security and foster economic growth. The minister presented data suggesting that almost 80% of militants involved in recent attacks within Pakistan were Afghan nationals. He noted that heightened border controls are under consideration to curb infiltration.

Chaudhry conveyed Pakistan's unwavering resolve to eradicate all security threats, highlighting the necessity of peace and stability for development. He stated that those who comprehend only "the language of bullets" would be countered in kind. Recent months have seen an escalation of violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the tribal areas, with frequent reports of attacks on soldiers, police, and civilians, according to Khaama Press.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif echoed these concerns at the UN General Assembly, lamenting Pakistan's struggle against "externally sponsored terrorism," which heavily impacts its national security. He appealed to the global community for collaboration in addressing this threat. Analysts claim that Pakistan's hardened stance is a response to mounting frustration over the lack of action from Kabul regarding cross-border militancy. Underlining the risks of unaddressed issues, they caution that violence could exacerbate and disrupt regional stability.

Concurrently, Tolo News reported on the plight of Afghan deportees from Pakistan, who have raised alarms about police misconduct and challenges they face upon returning. These deportees are appealing to the Islamic Emirate and humanitarian agencies for support and refuge. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)