White House Unveils Ambitious Peace Plan for Gaza

On Monday, the White House unveiled a detailed peace proposal aimed at resolving the ongoing Gaza conflict. Following discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the plan envisions a terror-free, deradicalized Gaza focused on redevelopment and improved living conditions for its people.

The proposal mandates an immediate cessation of military activities and outlines a framework for the return of hostages, conditional upon Israeli and Palestinian acceptance. Israeli forces would withdraw strategically to facilitate the release, with subsequent steps ensuring Gaza's governance under a transitional Palestinian committee backed by international oversight.

Central to this peace initiative is the establishment of a special economic zone to foster economic growth, alongside international aid to rebuild Gaza's infrastructure. The plan excludes Hamas from governance while proposing safe passage for its peaceful members. The U.S. aims to work with partners to deploy an International Stabilization Force to ensure security and support a transition towards a stable Gaza.