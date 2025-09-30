Sheikh Hamdan Calls for Boost in Al Dhafra's Maritime Sector

Abu Dhabi, UAE, September 30 - In a strategic meeting today held at Al Nakheel Palace, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, convened with a delegation from AD Ports Group. The meeting, led by Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports, focused on evaluating ongoing development projects aimed at reinforcing marine infrastructure and luxury cruiser facilities on Sir Bani Yas Island.

During discussions, Sheikh Hamdan emphasized the critical role these infrastructure projects play in fostering an integrated development environment. He highlighted their alignment with the sustainable growth objectives outlined by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, underscoring their potential to elevate Abu Dhabi's status as a global economic power and enrich the quality of life for residents.

Sheikh Hamdan articulated ambitions to escalate Sir Bani Yas Island's infrastructure to lure more visitors, further fortifying its reputation as a coveted destination for luxury yachts and cruise ships. Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi echoed this sentiment, noting that the visionary leadership of Sheikh Hamdan serves as a catalyst in transforming Sir Bani Yas Island into a premier global hub for maritime and tourism activities.