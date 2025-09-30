Left Menu

Netanyahu Expresses Regret for Missile Strike; Leaders Push for Peace Amid Tensions

In a pivotal call, Israeli PM Netanyahu expressed regret for a missile strike in Qatar, committed to improve Israeli-Qatar relations. Leaders discussed a peace plan to end the Gaza conflict, with both sides aiming for regional stability and improved diplomatic ties under U.S. guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:20 IST
Netanyahu Expresses Regret for Missile Strike; Leaders Push for Peace Amid Tensions
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo/Reuters0. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed regret over a recent missile strike against Hamas targets in Qatar. The strike, which resulted in the unintentional death of a Qatari serviceman, was discussed during a three-way call with U.S. President Donald Trump and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, as confirmed by the White House.

During the call, Netanyahu conveyed his "deep regret" for the incident and emphasized the desire to improve Israeli-Qatar relations, which have experienced years of tension. Both Netanyahu and the Qatari Prime Minister embraced President Trump's proposal to establish a trilateral mechanism aimed at enhancing coordination, resolving grievances, and preventing future threats.

In the wake of these discussions, a peace plan aimed at ending the two-year Gaza conflict was unveiled. The plan outlines a framework for Gaza to be a 'deradicalised, terror-free zone', with a promised redevelopment to benefit its people, and immediate steps toward de-escalation were proposed, including hostage exchanges and the suspension of military actions.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Gifts: 3D-Printed Pistols Stir Diplomatic Waves

Controversial Gifts: 3D-Printed Pistols Stir Diplomatic Waves

 New Zealand
2
Taliban Curtails Internet and Mobile Services Across Afghanistan

Taliban Curtails Internet and Mobile Services Across Afghanistan

 Global
3
Stampede Tragedy: Arrests and Probes Following Karur Rally Chaos

Stampede Tragedy: Arrests and Probes Following Karur Rally Chaos

 India
4
KDA Stands Firm: No Talks Until Ladakh's Climate Activists Are Freed

KDA Stands Firm: No Talks Until Ladakh's Climate Activists Are Freed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025