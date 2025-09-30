Netanyahu Expresses Regret for Missile Strike; Leaders Push for Peace Amid Tensions
In a pivotal call, Israeli PM Netanyahu expressed regret for a missile strike in Qatar, committed to improve Israeli-Qatar relations. Leaders discussed a peace plan to end the Gaza conflict, with both sides aiming for regional stability and improved diplomatic ties under U.S. guidance.
In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed regret over a recent missile strike against Hamas targets in Qatar. The strike, which resulted in the unintentional death of a Qatari serviceman, was discussed during a three-way call with U.S. President Donald Trump and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, as confirmed by the White House.
During the call, Netanyahu conveyed his "deep regret" for the incident and emphasized the desire to improve Israeli-Qatar relations, which have experienced years of tension. Both Netanyahu and the Qatari Prime Minister embraced President Trump's proposal to establish a trilateral mechanism aimed at enhancing coordination, resolving grievances, and preventing future threats.
In the wake of these discussions, a peace plan aimed at ending the two-year Gaza conflict was unveiled. The plan outlines a framework for Gaza to be a 'deradicalised, terror-free zone', with a promised redevelopment to benefit its people, and immediate steps toward de-escalation were proposed, including hostage exchanges and the suspension of military actions.
