Arab and Muslim Nations Back Trump's Peace Proposal for Gaza

Eight Arab and Muslim nations have endorsed President Trump's comprehensive peace plan to end the Gaza conflict and prevent Palestinian displacement. They express readiness to engage constructively with the US and emphasize a two-state solution for long-term regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:21 IST
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic development, eight Arab and Muslim nations have issued a joint statement in support of US President Donald Trump's peace proposal aimed at resolving the long-standing Gaza conflict. The initiative, which seeks to curb escalating tensions and address the humanitarian crisis, has been praised for its comprehensive approach.

Foreign ministers from Qatar, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt commended Trump's leadership and commitment to peace. They hailed the initiative as a significant step towards rebuilding Gaza, preventing Palestinian displacement, and securing regional stability.

The proposed plan calls for unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza, hostages' release, and Israel's withdrawal from Gaza, advocating for Gaza's integration with the West Bank in a Palestinian state. The nations emphasized the importance of a two-state solution, viewing it as key to enduring peace.

