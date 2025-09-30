Arab and Muslim Nations Back Trump's Peace Proposal for Gaza

In a significant diplomatic development, eight Arab and Muslim nations have issued a joint statement in support of US President Donald Trump's peace proposal aimed at resolving the long-standing Gaza conflict. The initiative, which seeks to curb escalating tensions and address the humanitarian crisis, has been praised for its comprehensive approach.

Foreign ministers from Qatar, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt commended Trump's leadership and commitment to peace. They hailed the initiative as a significant step towards rebuilding Gaza, preventing Palestinian displacement, and securing regional stability.

The proposed plan calls for unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza, hostages' release, and Israel's withdrawal from Gaza, advocating for Gaza's integration with the West Bank in a Palestinian state. The nations emphasized the importance of a two-state solution, viewing it as key to enduring peace.