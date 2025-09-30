Trump Lauds Pakistan's Role in Peace Deals, Cites Diplomatic Success

In a development that's stirring international discourse, former U.S. President Donald Trump has again commended Pakistan's leadership, this time lauding Army General Asim Munir. Addressing an event at the Department of War, Trump claimed he halted an outbreak of violence between India and Pakistan, preventing a potentially devastating war.

Drawing parallels to his past diplomatic efforts, Trump mentioned his administration's peace plan for Gaza. He expressed optimism, claiming consensus among Israel and Arab states, though Hamas' agreement remains a necessary condition. Trump's remarks followed his earlier announcement of the plan with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where he reiterated Pakistani leaders' commitment to the peace process.

Furthermore, Trump reflected on historical conflicts, emphasizing his mediating role between nuclear neighbors India and Pakistan. He also criticized the ongoing war in Ukraine, asserting it wouldn't have unfolded under his administration. Notably, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Trump's contributions at the UN General Assembly, even nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize for his diplomatic achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)