Trump's Bold Claims: Nobel Peace Prize and Peace Talks

US President Donald Trump claims he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for allegedly resolving the India-Pakistan conflict. He criticizes Barack Obama for receiving the award without merit and asserts he stopped multiple wars. Trump also highlights Venezuelan leader Machado’s intent to honor him with her Nobel Prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2026 08:57 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 08:57 IST
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has repeated his assertion that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in allegedly resolving the conflict between India and Pakistan. During a White House meeting, Trump criticized former President Barack Obama for receiving the award despite, according to Trump, not having done anything substantive.

Trump boasted about stopping multiple wars, including one between India and Pakistan, with alleged eight jets shot down. He claimed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked him for preventing a nuclear conflict. However, India has denied any third-party intervention in the ceasefire reached in May last year.

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who dedicated her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump, plans to visit him in Washington. Trump sees this as recognition of his peace efforts, despite the Nobel committee's decision not to honor him. The US President insists his focus remains saving lives, not receiving awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

