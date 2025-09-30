IDF Chief Promises Flexibility Amid Gaza Offensive as Trump Unveils Peace Plan

Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, announced on Tuesday that the military is offering flexibility to Israel's leadership in its decision-making surrounding the ongoing Gaza campaign. During a visit to Gaza City, Zamir emphasized that the offensive is opening new opportunities and advancing Israel towards its war goals, as reported by the Times of Israel.

Zamir highlighted the critical role of professionalism in military operations, insisting that the IDF will ensure the political leadership is equipped to make well-informed decisions about the campaign's trajectory. He described the Gaza conflict as one of the most complex wars for the IDF, underlining the need for adaptability and operational superiority.

Concurrently, U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a U.S.-led peace proposal to end the Gaza conflict, with Hamas expected to respond shortly. At a White House briefing, Trump suggested that Hamas had 'about three or four days' to reply, warning of dire consequences if the plan is rejected. The plan has seen backing from Israel and other nations, though some, like Qatar, have called for further discussion on certain aspects.

In a related development, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange surged, reflecting optimism over the proposed cessation of hostilities. Meanwhile, Palestinian representatives expressed cautious optimism, stating that the actual impact of the plan depends significantly on actions taken by Israel on the ground.

