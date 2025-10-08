Left Menu

Oxford Bookstore Hosts Dynamic Launch of Hanuman Chalisa Translation by Poet-Diplomat Abhay K.

Oxford Bookstore hosted the energetic launch of 'Hanuman Chalisa,' an English translation of Tulsidas's devotional text by acclaimed poet-diplomat Abhay K. Despite the rain, many attended to engage in discussions about Abhay's translation process, inspirations, and his broader literary journey, highlighting the power and relevance of classic texts today.

08-10-2025
Poet-diplomat Abhay K. during the launch of his English translation of Hanuman Chalisa. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Oxford Bookstore was alive with activity as it unveiled the English translation of 'Hanuman Chalisa,' the classic devotional work by Tulsidas, now translated by renowned poet-diplomat Abhay K. Published by Bloomsbury, the translation aims to render Tulsidas's verses accessible and lyrical for modern readers.

Undeterred by the evening's rain, a large audience gathered to witness the occasion, engaging deeply during discussions. Their presence and probing questions enriched the atmosphere, as Abhay K. engaged in an intriguing conversation with cultural journalist Murtaza Ali Khan about his translation work and literary path.

Abhay K. shared insights on his inspiration to tackle the translation, his dedication to maintaining the original's spirit while resonating with contemporary readers, and how devotional poetry can impart values relevant to today's youth. The event underscored the continued significance of devotional literature and the transformative role of translation in broadening its reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

