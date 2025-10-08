Oxford Bookstore Hosts Dynamic Launch of Hanuman Chalisa Translation by Poet-Diplomat Abhay K.

Oxford Bookstore was alive with activity as it unveiled the English translation of 'Hanuman Chalisa,' the classic devotional work by Tulsidas, now translated by renowned poet-diplomat Abhay K. Published by Bloomsbury, the translation aims to render Tulsidas's verses accessible and lyrical for modern readers.

Undeterred by the evening's rain, a large audience gathered to witness the occasion, engaging deeply during discussions. Their presence and probing questions enriched the atmosphere, as Abhay K. engaged in an intriguing conversation with cultural journalist Murtaza Ali Khan about his translation work and literary path.

Abhay K. shared insights on his inspiration to tackle the translation, his dedication to maintaining the original's spirit while resonating with contemporary readers, and how devotional poetry can impart values relevant to today's youth. The event underscored the continued significance of devotional literature and the transformative role of translation in broadening its reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)