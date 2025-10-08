Left Menu

ECP Sets Date for Punjab Local Government Elections Amidst Delimitation Process

The Election Commission of Pakistan plans to conduct the long-postponed local government elections in Punjab in late December 2025. Delimitation processes will start soon and be completed within two months. The decision, made by a four-member ECP bench, emphasizes adherence to strict timelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:33 IST
ECP Sets Date for Punjab Local Government Elections Amidst Delimitation Process
Election officials count ballot papers at a polling station in Pakistan. (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set a timeline for the long-delayed local government elections in Punjab, which are now slated for the last week of December 2025. This move comes after a four-member ECP bench finalized the schedule and emphasized the importance of strict adherence to the process.

The ECP, in its recent order, underlined that the elections would proceed under the existing Punjab Local Government Act 2022. The delimitation process is scheduled to commence on Thursday, with completion targeted within two months. Following this, the election timetable will be announced, ensuring elections occur as planned.

Previously, in an order issued in June, the Punjab government had been given a three-month deadline to complete various election-related tasks. With no substantial progress made, the ECP had to revisit the issue, ultimately instructing the local government secretary to appear for hearings. This decision highlights the commitment of ECP members, including Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, to ensure timely elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Gap: Imarticus Launches Innovative School for Future Finance Leaders

Bridging the Gap: Imarticus Launches Innovative School for Future Finance Le...

 India
2
Global Ministers Unite: Eighth International Solar Alliance Assembly in New Delhi

Global Ministers Unite: Eighth International Solar Alliance Assembly in New ...

 India
3
Starlink Sets Sights on India's Broadband Market Amid Satcom Boom

Starlink Sets Sights on India's Broadband Market Amid Satcom Boom

 India
4
Germany's Economic Outlook: Growth Amidst Global Tensions

Germany's Economic Outlook: Growth Amidst Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025