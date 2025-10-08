ECP Sets Date for Punjab Local Government Elections Amidst Delimitation Process

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set a timeline for the long-delayed local government elections in Punjab, which are now slated for the last week of December 2025. This move comes after a four-member ECP bench finalized the schedule and emphasized the importance of strict adherence to the process.

The ECP, in its recent order, underlined that the elections would proceed under the existing Punjab Local Government Act 2022. The delimitation process is scheduled to commence on Thursday, with completion targeted within two months. Following this, the election timetable will be announced, ensuring elections occur as planned.

Previously, in an order issued in June, the Punjab government had been given a three-month deadline to complete various election-related tasks. With no substantial progress made, the ECP had to revisit the issue, ultimately instructing the local government secretary to appear for hearings. This decision highlights the commitment of ECP members, including Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, to ensure timely elections.

