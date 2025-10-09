Left Menu

Bangladesh's Interim Government Faces Global Criticism for Rights Violations

Human Rights Watch accuses Bangladesh's interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, of using amended counterterrorism laws to suppress political dissent. Critics urge the UN to intervene as the interim regime, following Sheikh Hasina's ousting, enforces a controversial ban on the Awami League, raising human rights concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:10 IST
Bangladesh Interim Government leader (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh's interim government, under the leadership of Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, is under scrutiny for its heavy-handed use of newly amended counterterrorism laws. Human Rights Watch has raised alarms, claiming these measures are being employed to detain supporters of the ousted Awami League regime.

The political upheaval follows the toppling of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government in August 2024, a turbulent period marked by protests resulting in 1,400 deaths. By May 2025, the interim government imposed a "temporary" ban on the Awami League, leveraging amendments to the Anti-Terrorism Act to curtail meetings, publications, and online discourse sympathetic to the party.

The actions have sparked widespread detentions, including the arrest of academics and journalists, leading to accusations of political repression akin to tactics previously condemned under the Awami League's rule. Observers, including the UN, are urged to intervene and ensure human rights adherence, as promised ahead of planned elections in February 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

