UK-India Trade Pact: A Launchpad for a Global Economic Partnership

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Thursday that India is on track to becoming the third-largest economy by 2028, describing it as an emerging economic superpower. He emphasized that the United Kingdom is 'perfectly placed' to partner with India on this ambitious journey, given the ongoing evolution of global economies.

Starmer praised the potential benefits of the UK-India trade agreement, noting it as a catalyst for bolstering British leadership across various sectors, including technology, life sciences, and renewable energy. This collaboration is marked by significant investments in the UK, amounting to £1.3 billion and the creation of 10,600 new jobs across the nation.

The Prime Minister led the UK's largest-ever business delegation to India, underscoring the importance of seizing new opportunities. Alongside discussing India's future on the global stage, he also expressed support for India's bid for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council, recognizing the country's critical role in international affairs.