Raj Kumar Singh: India's Strategic Diplomatic Appointment in Central America

India's Raj Kumar Singh has been appointed Ambassador to Honduras, while continuing his role in Guatemala. A seasoned diplomat, Singh has held various positions in the Indian Foreign Service, enhancing India's diplomatic endeavors. His dual accreditation reflects India's strategic interest in Central America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:55 IST
Raj Kumar Singh, India's Ambassador to the Republic of Guatemala (Photo Credit: Embassy of India, Guatemala). Image Credit: ANI
Raj Kumar Singh, a seasoned diplomat from India's 1996 IFS batch, is set to expand his ambassadorial responsibilities to Honduras while continuing his current role in Guatemala. According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs, Singh is expected to take up his new duties shortly, operating from his residence in Guatemala City.

Singh's extensive career in diplomacy includes his assignment as the Ambassador to Guatemala, where he concurrently represented India in El Salvador and Honduras from September 2025. Born on December 10, 1968, Singh boasts an academic background with a Master's in History and an M.Phil. in Chinese Studies.

Prior to these roles, his significant contributions included serving as Joint Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs from May 2023 to August 2025 and as Director from June 2017 to April 2023. Singh embarked on his diplomatic journey as an Officer Trainee with the Ministry of External Affairs in 1996, marking the beginning of his impactful career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

