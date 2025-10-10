Raj Kumar Singh: India's Strategic Diplomatic Appointment in Central America

Raj Kumar Singh, a seasoned diplomat from India's 1996 IFS batch, is set to expand his ambassadorial responsibilities to Honduras while continuing his current role in Guatemala. According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs, Singh is expected to take up his new duties shortly, operating from his residence in Guatemala City.

Singh's extensive career in diplomacy includes his assignment as the Ambassador to Guatemala, where he concurrently represented India in El Salvador and Honduras from September 2025. Born on December 10, 1968, Singh boasts an academic background with a Master's in History and an M.Phil. in Chinese Studies.

Prior to these roles, his significant contributions included serving as Joint Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs from May 2023 to August 2025 and as Director from June 2017 to April 2023. Singh embarked on his diplomatic journey as an Officer Trainee with the Ministry of External Affairs in 1996, marking the beginning of his impactful career.

(With inputs from agencies.)