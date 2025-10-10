India-UK Economic Pact to Revolutionize Global Trade: PM Modi

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the transformative potential of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), highlighting its impact on MSMEs, technology, and employment. Addressing the India-UK CEO Forum, Modi praised the partnership with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, focusing on shared progress and bilateral cooperation across sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the transformative potential of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) during his address at the India-UK CEO Forum. Modi emphasized that CETA is a roadmap for shared progress and prosperity, focusing on enhancing market access and empowering MSMEs in both nations.

Modi praised UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his dedication to this historic agreement, aiming to double bilateral trade, which currently stands at $56 billion, by 2030. He urged the need for cooperation in strategic sectors like critical minerals and rare earths, pointing toward a technology-driven global leadership.

Highlighting opportunities beyond trade, Modi welcomed UK universities establishing campuses in India and underlined the partnership's role in sectors like FinTech and renewable energy. He invited collaboration, particularly from UK businesses, in supporting India's aim to become a global leader in innovation and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

