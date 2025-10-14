Left Menu

Taiwan Naval Officer Indicted for Selling Missile Secrets to China

A Taiwanese naval officer faces charges for selling sensitive military manuals of the Hsiung Feng II missiles to a Chinese agent. The indictment alleges corruption and national security breaches, involving exchanges with a Chinese intelligence officer. Another officer is implicated for facilitating the illegal transaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:45 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The Taichung District Prosecutors' Office has formally charged a naval officer, identified only by the surname Tsai, with corruption. This comes after he allegedly sold sensitive yet unclassified operational manuals related to Taiwan's Hsiung Feng II anti-ship missiles to a Chinese intelligence operative, according to a report by the Central News Agency (CNA).

According to an indictment made public on October 7, the officer from the Navy's Hai Feng Brigade has been accused of breaching the Anti-Corruption Act. Another former officer, Lin, has also been charged under the National Security Act for bribing Tsai to provide military information. Lin was dishonorably discharged over unrelated gambling allegations, but reportedly facilitated introductions between Tsai and a Chinese agent, the CNA detailed.

Prosecutors allege that Tsai, enticed by financial gain, shared private military information, including a questionnaire about his role and photographs of sensitive military manuals, with an agent posing as a Chinese 'liaison.' The investigation highlights grave national security risks and violations of multiple defense laws, outlining Tsai's breach of trust in handling classified information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

