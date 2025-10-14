Taiwan Naval Officer Indicted for Selling Missile Secrets to China

The Taichung District Prosecutors' Office has formally charged a naval officer, identified only by the surname Tsai, with corruption. This comes after he allegedly sold sensitive yet unclassified operational manuals related to Taiwan's Hsiung Feng II anti-ship missiles to a Chinese intelligence operative, according to a report by the Central News Agency (CNA).

According to an indictment made public on October 7, the officer from the Navy's Hai Feng Brigade has been accused of breaching the Anti-Corruption Act. Another former officer, Lin, has also been charged under the National Security Act for bribing Tsai to provide military information. Lin was dishonorably discharged over unrelated gambling allegations, but reportedly facilitated introductions between Tsai and a Chinese agent, the CNA detailed.

Prosecutors allege that Tsai, enticed by financial gain, shared private military information, including a questionnaire about his role and photographs of sensitive military manuals, with an agent posing as a Chinese 'liaison.' The investigation highlights grave national security risks and violations of multiple defense laws, outlining Tsai's breach of trust in handling classified information.

