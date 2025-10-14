Left Menu

Tragic Factory Fire Claims Nine Lives in Dhaka

A devastating fire broke out at a garment factory and chemical warehouse in Rupnagar, Mirpur, Dhaka, resulting in nine deaths. Firefighting efforts continue as authorities seek to ascertain the fire's cause and the identities of the victims. Multiple fire service units are deployed at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:32 IST
Tragic Factory Fire Claims Nine Lives in Dhaka
Smoke rises from a building as fire broke out at a garment factory and a chemical warehouse in Dhaka (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A catastrophic fire at a garment factory and chemical warehouse in Rupnagar, Mirpur, Dhaka, has claimed the lives of nine people, according to authorities. Several others suffered burn injuries in the blaze.

Fire Service Director Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury confirmed that nine bodies were recovered from the factory's second floor. Twelve fire service units are actively working to extinguish the flames and ensure the safety of nearby areas. Colonel Chowdhury briefed the press from the site.

The incident was reported at 11:40 AM with fire personnel arriving shortly after. While the cause of the fire remains unclear, rescue and containment efforts continue. Authorities urge the public to remain cautious of the dangers associated with chemical fires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Military Strikes Make Waves in Southern Caribbean

US Military Strikes Make Waves in Southern Caribbean

 Global
2
Trump Criticizes Putin's Stance on Ukraine War

Trump Criticizes Putin's Stance on Ukraine War

 United States
3
Fed's QT Endgame: Liquidity Tension and Market Stability

Fed's QT Endgame: Liquidity Tension and Market Stability

 Global
4
Ian Botham Blasts England’s Ashes Preparations: ‘Borders on Arrogance’

Ian Botham Blasts England’s Ashes Preparations: ‘Borders on Arrogance’

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025