Tragic Factory Fire Claims Nine Lives in Dhaka

A catastrophic fire at a garment factory and chemical warehouse in Rupnagar, Mirpur, Dhaka, has claimed the lives of nine people, according to authorities. Several others suffered burn injuries in the blaze.

Fire Service Director Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury confirmed that nine bodies were recovered from the factory's second floor. Twelve fire service units are actively working to extinguish the flames and ensure the safety of nearby areas. Colonel Chowdhury briefed the press from the site.

The incident was reported at 11:40 AM with fire personnel arriving shortly after. While the cause of the fire remains unclear, rescue and containment efforts continue. Authorities urge the public to remain cautious of the dangers associated with chemical fires.

(With inputs from agencies.)