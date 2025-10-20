Left Menu

India and Canada Seek Diplomatic Harmony Amidst Security Concerns

India's High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, addresses security allegations while advocating for improved bilateral relations. Amidst claims involving Indian diplomats in criminal acts, Patnaik stresses the importance of tackling security threats together. Recent dialogues underline cooperation in trade and AI, despite historical tensions over the Sikh separatist movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:55 IST
India and Canada Seek Diplomatic Harmony Amidst Security Concerns
India's High Commissioner to Canada Dinesh Patnaik (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a recent interview, India's new High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, unequivocally dismissed allegations implicating Indian diplomats in homicides and extortions, as reported by both the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Patnaik expressed his concern over being under protection in Canada, a situation he finds 'strange' for a diplomat.

Patnaik emphasized the ongoing dialogue between India and Canada regarding security issues, particularly the Sikh separatist movement. He spoke about the pressing need to address security scenarios that pose a risk to bilateral relations, including groups that are 'terrorizing' and complicating law-and-order situations.

India has long opposed the pro-Khalistan movement, while Canada, under Trudeau, has repudiated accusations of leniency towards Sikh separatism. The two nations recently reaffirmed their commitment to collaboration in areas such as trade and artificial intelligence, during a meeting between Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

 India
2
Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

 India
3
Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

 Global
4
U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025