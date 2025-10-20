India and Canada Seek Diplomatic Harmony Amidst Security Concerns

In a recent interview, India's new High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, unequivocally dismissed allegations implicating Indian diplomats in homicides and extortions, as reported by both the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Patnaik expressed his concern over being under protection in Canada, a situation he finds 'strange' for a diplomat.

Patnaik emphasized the ongoing dialogue between India and Canada regarding security issues, particularly the Sikh separatist movement. He spoke about the pressing need to address security scenarios that pose a risk to bilateral relations, including groups that are 'terrorizing' and complicating law-and-order situations.

India has long opposed the pro-Khalistan movement, while Canada, under Trudeau, has repudiated accusations of leniency towards Sikh separatism. The two nations recently reaffirmed their commitment to collaboration in areas such as trade and artificial intelligence, during a meeting between Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)