US VP Vance's Landmark Visit to Israel: Celebrating Gaza Peace Plan

US Vice President JD Vance has wrapped up a pivotal visit to Israel, marking the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan, a landmark agreement brokered by US President Donald Trump alongside several Asian nations. Vance emphasized the indispensable role of American leadership in both the achievement and continued supervision of this peace process, while expressing gratitude towards Israeli leaders and underscoring the need for global prayers for ongoing peace.

In comments made on X, Vance reflected on the significance of the visit, highlighting appreciations to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, and the Israeli government for their roles in facilitating productive discussions. Additionally, he acknowledged the contributions of Muslim nations supporting the peace initiative.

During his stay, Vance also visited key historical sites including the City of David and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, places he described as personally meaningful. These visits underscored the rich historical and cultural context in which modern peace efforts are unfolding, and Vance encouraged continued prayers for peace in the region.

