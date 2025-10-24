Left Menu

US VP Vance's Landmark Visit to Israel: Celebrating Gaza Peace Plan

US Vice President JD Vance concluded a significant visit to Israel, celebrating the Gaza Peace Plan. He emphasized American leadership in achieving and supervising peace and expressed gratitude to Israeli and Muslim leaders. Vance also visited the City of David and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:21 IST
US VP Vance's Landmark Visit to Israel: Celebrating Gaza Peace Plan
US VP JD Vance in Israel (Photo/ X@JDVance). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

US Vice President JD Vance has wrapped up a pivotal visit to Israel, marking the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan, a landmark agreement brokered by US President Donald Trump alongside several Asian nations. Vance emphasized the indispensable role of American leadership in both the achievement and continued supervision of this peace process, while expressing gratitude towards Israeli leaders and underscoring the need for global prayers for ongoing peace.

In comments made on X, Vance reflected on the significance of the visit, highlighting appreciations to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, and the Israeli government for their roles in facilitating productive discussions. Additionally, he acknowledged the contributions of Muslim nations supporting the peace initiative.

During his stay, Vance also visited key historical sites including the City of David and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, places he described as personally meaningful. These visits underscored the rich historical and cultural context in which modern peace efforts are unfolding, and Vance encouraged continued prayers for peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stalin Inspects Adyar Estuary Ahead of Monsoon Surge

Stalin Inspects Adyar Estuary Ahead of Monsoon Surge

 India
2
BJP-led NDA govt gave three times more funds to Bihar compared to money allocated during UPA regime: Modi in Samastipur.

BJP-led NDA govt gave three times more funds to Bihar compared to money allo...

 India
3
GST Reforms Boost MSMEs and Retail, Fueling Job Creation

GST Reforms Boost MSMEs and Retail, Fueling Job Creation

 India
4
European Shares Climb Amid Easing Trade Tensions and Strong Earnings

European Shares Climb Amid Easing Trade Tensions and Strong Earnings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025