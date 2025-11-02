Outrage Erupts Over Alleged State Brutality in Balochistan

Sammi Deen Baloch, a leading human rights activist from Balochistan, has strongly condemned an alarming incident of alleged state brutality in Pakistan's Balochistan province. Reports indicate that a young woman, Nazia Shafi, died after being abducted and tortured with her mother by security forces in Panjgur.

Local sources reveal that the women were unlawfully detained, subjected to severe torture, and subsequently left in a critical condition. Tragically, Nazia died from her injuries hours later, sparking widespread outrage and sorrow throughout the region. Taking to the social media platform X, Baloch decried the incident as a blatant violation of human rights, reflecting a longstanding pattern of state repression in the province.

Baloch asserted that cruelty has become a de facto policy tool in Balochistan, with women increasingly targeted by security forces operating without accountability. She highlighted the endemic nature of abductions, disappearances, and torture in the region and called for immediate international attention to address this escalating human rights crisis.

The tragic case of Nazia Shafi has underscored the dire need for justice and international intervention. Baloch urged global human rights and women's rights organizations to break their silence and advocate for Baloch women's rights. Justice for Nazia is deemed crucial for ending state violence against women and restoring fundamental human dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)