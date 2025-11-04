India Backs Gaza Peace Plan Amid Fragile Ceasefire

In a significant diplomatic move, India has announced its support for the Gaza Peace Plan, with hopes of fostering a durable and lasting solution in the region. This announcement came from India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a high-level meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar held in New Delhi.

The discussions revolved around the current state of affairs in West Asia, particularly the crisis in Gaza. Jaishankar reiterated India's endorsement of the peace initiative, emphasizing the country's dedication to regional stability. He expressed optimism in the potential return of hostages and the possibility of achieving lasting peace, despite the tumultuous conditions.

The significance of this development is underscored by the ongoing regional diplomacy aimed at alleviating the humanitarian and security predicament in Gaza. This initiative aligns with the recent US-brokered ceasefire, announced on October 10, 2025. However, challenges persist in implementing the 20-point peace framework set by President Donald Trump, reflecting the fragile nature of the ceasefire and lingering mistrust.

