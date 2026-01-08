OPSA and ORF Parnter to Launch Raisina Science Diplomacy Initiative 2026

In a significant move to elevate science and technology as central pillars of global diplomacy, the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India (OPSA) and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) have announced a partnership to launch the inaugural Raisina Science Diplomacy Initiative (SDI) 2026.

The partnership was jointly announced by Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, and Dr. Samir Saran, President, ORF, following a high-level meeting at the Office of the PSA. The meeting brought together senior leadership from OPSA and ORF, reflecting the strategic importance being accorded to science diplomacy in India’s foreign policy and global engagement.

Science as Strategic Capital in a Multipolar World

Highlighting the growing centrality of science and technology in international relations, Prof. Sood underscored that emerging technologies are now shaping global policy choices, diplomatic alignments, and strategic autonomy—particularly for countries like India navigating a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.

The Raisina Science Diplomacy Initiative is envisioned as a dedicated, institutionalised platform within the Raisina Dialogue to examine how scientific capabilities, technological innovation, and diplomatic strategies intersect in an era of disruption and competition.

Shaping the Global Science Diplomacy Agenda

Discussions during the meeting outlined a forward-looking agenda for SDI 2026, which will focus on:

Science and technology diplomacy in an era of strategic autonomy

Governance of disruptive and emerging technologies

Evolving models of scientific and technological partnerships in a multipolar world

Key sub-themes will include technology control regimes, research security, trusted innovation ecosystems, and equitable participation in global standards-setting and regulatory frameworks—areas increasingly influencing international cooperation and competition.

Platform for Emerging Scientific Leaders and Deep-Tech Innovators

A distinctive feature of the Raisina Science Diplomacy Initiative will be its emphasis on engaging emerging scientific leaders, researchers, and deep-tech innovators. The initiative aims to provide them with direct exposure to global policymakers, diplomats, and industry leaders, fostering cross-border collaboration, talent mobility, and innovation partnerships.

From Dialogue to Action

The SDI will convene scientists, diplomats, policymakers, and industry leaders through leadership-level plenary sessions and focused expert roundtables addressing specific, real-world challenges in science diplomacy. The goal is to generate actionable insights and policy-relevant outcomes, contributing meaningfully to global debates on the governance of science and technology.

Insights from the initiative are expected to add fresh perspectives from India and the Global South, strengthening their voice in shaping international norms, standards, and cooperative frameworks for emerging technologies.

Call to Action: Engage in Shaping Global Science Diplomacy

The launch of the Raisina Science Diplomacy Initiative marks an open invitation to research institutions, technology companies, startups, scientific leaders, and international partners to actively participate in shaping the future of science-driven diplomacy.

As technological leadership increasingly defines geopolitical influence, SDI 2026 positions India as a convener and thought leader in aligning scientific progress with global governance and cooperation.

The Raisina Science Diplomacy Initiative will be held alongside the Raisina Dialogue from 5–7 March 2026 in New Delhi, bringing science decisively into the heart of one of the world’s most influential geopolitical forums.