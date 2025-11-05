In a historic event, supporters of New York City's Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani gathered at the Brooklyn Paramount, chanting slogans of "Free Palestine." The celebrations marked Mamdani's victory, noted for his staunch pro-Palestinian position, which has been both a cornerstone and a point of contention throughout his career, according to Al Jazeera.

Mamdani's approach garnered backing from progressive Jewish organizations such as Bend the Arc, Jewish Voice for Peace Action, and Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, all outspoken on Israel's actions in Gaza. Conversely, he faced criticism from far-right activists and Jewish Democrats for his unwavering support of the BDS movement and his stance on Israel's identity as a Jewish state.

The differing views within the NYC Jewish community underscore Mamdani's influence, as noted by Adam Carlson of Zenith Research. His victory is not only a testament to his principles but also serves as a beacon of unity, setting an example of coexistence that supporters hope to extend beyond New York to regions like Palestine.

(With inputs from agencies.)