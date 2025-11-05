Left Menu

Zohran Mamdani's Historic Mayoral Win Sparks 'Free Palestine' Support in NYC

Zohran Mamdani's mayoral victory in New York City ignites 'Free Palestine' chants, illustrating his longstanding pro-Palestinian stance. Endorsed by progressive Jewish groups yet critiqued by far-right activists, his win reflects a complex intersection of political identities and hopes for a unified future.

Supporters of New York's Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a historic event, supporters of New York City's Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani gathered at the Brooklyn Paramount, chanting slogans of "Free Palestine." The celebrations marked Mamdani's victory, noted for his staunch pro-Palestinian position, which has been both a cornerstone and a point of contention throughout his career, according to Al Jazeera.

Mamdani's approach garnered backing from progressive Jewish organizations such as Bend the Arc, Jewish Voice for Peace Action, and Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, all outspoken on Israel's actions in Gaza. Conversely, he faced criticism from far-right activists and Jewish Democrats for his unwavering support of the BDS movement and his stance on Israel's identity as a Jewish state.

The differing views within the NYC Jewish community underscore Mamdani's influence, as noted by Adam Carlson of Zenith Research. His victory is not only a testament to his principles but also serves as a beacon of unity, setting an example of coexistence that supporters hope to extend beyond New York to regions like Palestine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

