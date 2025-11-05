Left Menu

Sindh's Secret Tunnels: Nuclear Concerns in Pakistan's Mountains

A coalition of Sindhi civil-society groups and the Sindhudesh movement has raised alarm over alleged clandestine nuclear activities in Sindh, Pakistan. In a letter to global entities, they urge immediate action, highlighting potential environmental and human rights risks due to possible radioactive contamination in secure underground facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:05 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A coalition comprising Sindhi civil-society groups and proponents of the Sindhudesh movement has sounded the alarm on purported secretive nuclear-related undertakings in Pakistan's Sindh Province. This issue has been brought to the fore through a formal letter addressed to significant global organizations, including the United Nations Secretary-General, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs, and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Shafi Burfat, Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz, made the letter public via his official X account. The claims revolve around a network of tunnels allegedly constructed with high military secrecy in regions near Jamshoro, Kambar-Shahdadkot, and west of Manchar Lake. These underground systems are suspected of storing nuclear materials, raising fears of potential radioactive pollution and environmental violations.

The coalition is not seeking confrontation but transparency, urging international verification to protect both civilians and the environment. They have called for an IAEA assessment and a UN-led fact-finding mission to confirm the factuality of these risky conditions. Additionally, there is a pressing need for human rights and environmental evaluations, along with secure methods for gathering evidence while safeguarding sources from retribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

