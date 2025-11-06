Election Chaos: Violence Erupts Amidst Bangladesh Election Campaign

In the lead-up to Bangladesh's national parliamentary elections set for February 2026, violent outbreaks have startled several campaign trails across the nation. A Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidate was injured by gunfire in Chittagong, while an arson attack targeted another candidate's residence in Comilla.

The Interim Government has issued a strong denunciation of the assault on BNP's Chittagong-8 nominee, Ershad Ullah. Preliminary investigations by Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) suggest Ullah was an unintended victim of gunfire. Authorities have pledged a comprehensive examination into the incident, wishing Ullah a swift recovery.

Expressing serious concern over these criminal acts, the government reiterated its commitment to safeguarding candidates and voters. The Chief Adviser has instructed security forces to thoroughly pursue perpetrators, aiming to swiftly bring them to justice. The CMP has initiated a manhunt to capture those responsible.

The Interim Government has urged all political factions to maintain peace and civility, ensuring the February elections occur with dignity and fairness. Measures are being put in place to facilitate secure and peaceful electoral conditions nationwide.

Accusations have surfaced from the BNP, blaming Jamaat-e-Islami for degrading the election environment following their student wing's victories. Anwarul Haque, a northern Netrakona BNP candidate, dismissed potential extremist influences, asserting that while Bangladeshis are moderately religious, they resist radical activities.

Monowar Sarkar, another BNP candidate from Comilla, reports miscreants setting fire to his home, underscoring the heightened tensions as the nation braces for the pivotal elections. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)