Left Menu

Sudan Conflict: RSF Accepts US-Led Ceasefire Proposal Amid Humanitarian Crisis

The Rapid Support Forces in Sudan have agreed to a US-led ceasefire proposal to alleviate the dire humanitarian conditions resulting from their prolonged conflict with the Sudanese Armed Forces. The RSF's acceptance follows US-led mediation involving Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE, amid ongoing accusations of war crimes by both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:34 IST
Sudan Conflict: RSF Accepts US-Led Ceasefire Proposal Amid Humanitarian Crisis
A general view of people sitting at a camp for displaced families who fled from al-Fashir to Tawila, North Darfur (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sudan

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan have announced their acceptance of a ceasefire proposal put forth by the United States amid a prolonged and devastating conflict with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), Al Jazeera reported on Thursday.

The ceasefire aims to address the severe humanitarian crisis resulting from the ongoing violence. The US-led mediation effort, backed by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, seeks to protect civilians caught in the crossfire.

While the RSF has accepted the ceasefire, there was no immediate response from Sudan's military. Notably, US senior adviser Massad Boulos mentioned ongoing truce discussions with 'agreement in principle' from both sides. Meanwhile, both factions face international criticism for alleged war crimes.

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Economic Decline: Blame Game Intensifies in Election Season

Bihar's Economic Decline: Blame Game Intensifies in Election Season

 India
2
Chinese state media reports new aircraft carrier has been commissioned as Beijing seeks to extend power far overseas, reports AP.

Chinese state media reports new aircraft carrier has been commissioned as Be...

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as North Korea Launches Missile Amid U.S. Diplomacy Overtures

Tensions Rise as North Korea Launches Missile Amid U.S. Diplomacy Overtures

 Global
4
Police Encounter: Accused in Schoolgirl Blackmail Case Shot in Uttar Pradesh

Police Encounter: Accused in Schoolgirl Blackmail Case Shot in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025