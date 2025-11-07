Sudan Conflict: RSF Accepts US-Led Ceasefire Proposal Amid Humanitarian Crisis

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan have announced their acceptance of a ceasefire proposal put forth by the United States amid a prolonged and devastating conflict with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), Al Jazeera reported on Thursday.

The ceasefire aims to address the severe humanitarian crisis resulting from the ongoing violence. The US-led mediation effort, backed by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, seeks to protect civilians caught in the crossfire.

While the RSF has accepted the ceasefire, there was no immediate response from Sudan's military. Notably, US senior adviser Massad Boulos mentioned ongoing truce discussions with 'agreement in principle' from both sides. Meanwhile, both factions face international criticism for alleged war crimes.