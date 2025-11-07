Left Menu

DOJ Charges Chinese Researchers in Bio-Material Smuggling Case

Three Chinese researchers from the University of Michigan face charges of smuggling biological materials from China to the U.S. amidst concerns over academic exchange misuse. Their arrests unveil connections to a broader scheme of biosecurity risks and unauthorized research infiltration, according to DOJ and reported by The Epoch Times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:35 IST
DOJ Charges Chinese Researchers in Bio-Material Smuggling Case
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged three Chinese researchers linked to the University of Michigan for allegedly smuggling biological materials, highlighting growing unease about the exploitation of academic exchange programs, as reported by The Epoch Times. The DOJ's announcement follows the arrest of the individuals at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on October 16, just before they were to fly to China.

In a criminal complaint filed in the Eastern District of Michigan, Bai Xu and Zhang Fengfan face allegations of conspiracy to smuggle biological materials, while Zhang Zhiyong is accused of lying to federal agents. The investigation also ties them to Han Chengxuan, from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, who was detained in June for shipping genetically modified worms under false labels. Han's previous offenses led to conviction and deportation in September, paving the way for the current probe.

The contraband included genetically altered nematodes and DNA molecules capable of posing biosecurity threats. Following the deportation of Han, the University of Michigan initiated an inquiry; however, the implicated researchers refused cooperation, leading to their dismissal and visa revocations. Prosecutors allege connections to a broader Chinese intent to insert operatives into U.S. research centers, as reported by The Epoch Times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar says controversial land deal in Pune allegedly involving his son Parth Pawar has been scrapped.

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar says controversial land deal in Pune allegedly ...

 India
2
Italy's Largest Union CGIL Calls December 12 General Strike

Italy's Largest Union CGIL Calls December 12 General Strike

 Italy
3
Police Personnel in Tax Return Turmoil: Buldhana's Income Tax Dilemma

Police Personnel in Tax Return Turmoil: Buldhana's Income Tax Dilemma

 Global
4
World Bank Report Warns: Pakistan's Poverty on the Rise Amid Economic Strain

World Bank Report Warns: Pakistan's Poverty on the Rise Amid Economic Strain

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025