DOJ Charges Chinese Researchers in Bio-Material Smuggling Case

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged three Chinese researchers linked to the University of Michigan for allegedly smuggling biological materials, highlighting growing unease about the exploitation of academic exchange programs, as reported by The Epoch Times. The DOJ's announcement follows the arrest of the individuals at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on October 16, just before they were to fly to China.

In a criminal complaint filed in the Eastern District of Michigan, Bai Xu and Zhang Fengfan face allegations of conspiracy to smuggle biological materials, while Zhang Zhiyong is accused of lying to federal agents. The investigation also ties them to Han Chengxuan, from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, who was detained in June for shipping genetically modified worms under false labels. Han's previous offenses led to conviction and deportation in September, paving the way for the current probe.

The contraband included genetically altered nematodes and DNA molecules capable of posing biosecurity threats. Following the deportation of Han, the University of Michigan initiated an inquiry; however, the implicated researchers refused cooperation, leading to their dismissal and visa revocations. Prosecutors allege connections to a broader Chinese intent to insert operatives into U.S. research centers, as reported by The Epoch Times.

