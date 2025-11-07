India and Russia Strengthen Strategic Ties Amid Global Developments
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko to discuss advancing India-Russia cooperation. The two officials also explored regional and global issues. Indo-Russian ties continue to flourish, highlighted by recent talks on military and technical collaboration, marking 75 years of sustained partnership.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in significant discussions on Friday with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko. The meeting focused on strengthening the multifaceted cooperation between India and Russia, a major cornerstone of Indian foreign policy. Through a post on X, Jaishankar emphasized the exchange of views on pivotal regional, global, and multilateral developments.
Jaishankar's post read: 'Good to meet Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko of Russia today. Discussed taking forward our multifaceted bilateral cooperation. Also exchanged views on important regional, global and multilateral developments.' Following the 'India-Russia Strategic Partnership' declaration in 2000, bilateral ties have significantly evolved across political, defense, and economic domains.
Over the past 75 years, India-Russian relations have proven resilient and dynamic, advocating a multipolar world while broadening cooperation beyond traditional sectors. Recently, a key meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation was held, resulting in a protocol for collaborative military advancements, underscoring the robust partnership between the two nations.
