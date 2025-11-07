UAE Leaders Congratulate Tonga on National Day

In a gesture of international goodwill, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates extended his congratulations to His Majesty Tupou VI, the King of Tonga, on the occasion of Tonga's National Day.

This diplomatic outreach was echoed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, alongside Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court. Both leaders joined in sending their well wishes to King Tupou VI and Prime Minister Aisake Eke.

The exchange highlights the warm relations between the UAE and Tonga, marking a moment of celebration and unity between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)