Security Halt: Jaffar Express Suspended Amid Safety Concerns

Pakistan Railways halts Jaffar Express from Quetta to Peshawar for four days due to security risks. The temporary suspension aims to protect passengers and rail staff after numerous terrorist attacks, with seven incidents occurring this year, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:17 IST
Jaffar Express (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Railways has announced a four-day suspension of the Jaffar Express service between Quetta and Peshawar, citing security concerns. This follows assessments and recommendations from law enforcement and intelligence agencies aimed at ensuring passenger safety, according to a report from the Express Tribune.

Officials stated that the decision to suspend the service from November 9 to November 12 is intended to safeguard passengers, railway staff, and infrastructure from potential threats. The Jaffar Express has been a frequent target of terrorist attacks in recent years, leading to significant loss of life and damage to railway property.

This year alone, the train has been attacked seven times, resulting in at least 30 civilian deaths and over 35 injuries. The Jaffar Express, which connects Balochistan with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is a crucial transport link for commuters, traders, and travelers. Recent incidents, including a blast in October in Sindh's Shikarpur district, have heightened security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

