Ex-Bangladesh Minister Alleges Pakistan's Bid to Influence Dhaka

In a revelatory interview, former Bangladesh Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury alleged that Pakistan is actively working to re-establish its influence in Bangladesh, intending to convert the nation into a 'vassal state' of its intelligence agency, the ISI. Chowdhury, formerly an aide to ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accused the new Bangladeshi leadership under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus of engaging with extremist elements within Pakistan, including the ISI, the military, and the Punjabi elite.

Chowdhury, forced into exile following Hasina's ouster, criticized Yunus for remaining silent on critical issues like the detention of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and the Balochistan situation. He recalled that during the BNP and Jamaat's rule from 2001 to 2006, Bangladesh was used as a terror transit point to India. He implied similar activities are rekindling under the current regime as Pakistan attempts to extend its diplomatic outreach post-regime change in Dhaka.

Despite historical resistance to Pakistani overtures in Bangladesh, Chowdhury noted increased military cooperation between the nations. He warned that the ISI's growing presence, under the guise of military collaboration, signals a dangerous shift in Dhaka's foreign policy, potentially transforming Bangladesh into a subordinate of Pakistan's intelligence operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)