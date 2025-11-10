Left Menu

Ex-Minister Defends Security Response in Bangladesh Protests

Former Bangladesh minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury defended security forces' actions during violent student protests, claiming they were provoked and acted proportionately. Chowdhury highlighted the failure to anticipate the unrest's scale, which led to violent clashes and the eventual ousting of Sheikh Hasina's government, labeling the change as a 'coup.'

Former Bangladesh minister and Awami League leader Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of student protests that led to the collapse of Sheikh Hasina's government, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, former Bangladesh minister, staunchly defended the measures taken by security forces. He argued that the violent nature of the protests demanded a strong response, dismissing claims of excessive force.

Chowdhury, who served as Education Minister, detailed how protests for job quota reforms escalated into attacks on police, resulting in casualties. He pointed out the administration's oversight in not foreseeing the organized nature of the demonstrations, which quickly turned into anti-government activities.

The escalation reached a peak in August 2024, prompting the military's intervention and Hasina's subsequent departure. Chowdhury and fellow Awami League leaders termed the situation a 'coup,' alleging international and domestic conspiracy. He criticized the interim government's actions and raised concerns over the treatment of political and cultural figures in Bangladesh.

