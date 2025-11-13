Global Condemnation Grows Over Delhi Terror Blast

On Thursday, Ireland extended condolences and solidarity to India after a devastating terror blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort earlier this week, which resulted in at least 12 fatalities and numerous injuries. The Irish Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly, condemned the tragic incident via a statement on X, emphasizing there is 'no place in society' for such acts of terror, while expressing support for the victims and their families.

Singling out the incident, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan echoed global denunciations of the blast, occurring on November 10, by emphasizing his nation's firm stance against terrorism. Balakrishnan communicated heartfelt condolences to the affected families and wished a swift recovery for those wounded, underscoring Singapore's unwavering solidarity with India in this challenging juncture.

Additionally, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio labeled the explosion as a 'terrorist attack' and praised India's adeptness in its investigative measures, remarking that while the US stands ready to assist, India's professionalism is commendable in this scenario. The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledged the terror act's gravity during its Wednesday session, insisting on an urgent and rigorous investigation to bring all involved to justice swiftly.

