Historic Diplomatic Engagements: President Murmu's Africa Tour Concludes

President Droupadi Murmu has successfully completed her State visit to Angola and Botswana, returning to New Delhi amid high-level diplomatic engagements aimed at strengthening India's ties with the two African nations. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed her departure from Botswana after significant discussions with President Duma Gideon Boko.

Upon arrival in Botswana, President Murmu was met with a ceremonial welcome and inspected a Guard of Honour, a first-time honor for an Indian Head of State. High-level talks ensued, with top officials from both countries participating to explore avenues for deeper bilateral cooperation.

During her visit, President Murmu addressed the Indian diaspora, highlighting the cultural ties between India and Botswana. She emphasized collaborative opportunities in trade, digital technologies, and renewable energy, while encouraging the Indian community to engage actively in both Botswana's and India's progress.

