Historic Diplomatic Engagements: President Murmu's Africa Tour Concludes

President Droupadi Murmu returned to New Delhi after a landmark tour of Angola and Botswana, which featured high-level meetings and discussions aimed at enhancing India's relations with the African nations. The visit underscored collaboration in sectors such as trade, health, and renewable energy.

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Delhi (Photo:X/@rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu has successfully completed her State visit to Angola and Botswana, returning to New Delhi amid high-level diplomatic engagements aimed at strengthening India's ties with the two African nations. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed her departure from Botswana after significant discussions with President Duma Gideon Boko.

Upon arrival in Botswana, President Murmu was met with a ceremonial welcome and inspected a Guard of Honour, a first-time honor for an Indian Head of State. High-level talks ensued, with top officials from both countries participating to explore avenues for deeper bilateral cooperation.

During her visit, President Murmu addressed the Indian diaspora, highlighting the cultural ties between India and Botswana. She emphasized collaborative opportunities in trade, digital technologies, and renewable energy, while encouraging the Indian community to engage actively in both Botswana's and India's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

