U.S. Diplomatic Engagements with Venezuela Post-Maduro

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced on Friday that Washington's recent engagements with Venezuela have been extremely positive. This follows the U.S. military's capture of ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro during a raid last weekend.

On the same day, President Donald Trump met with top executives from some of the world's largest oil companies at the White House. The discussions centered around the evolving situation in Venezuela.

These meetings signal a significant U.S. interest in Venezuelan affairs, particularly with regard to its rich oil resources, marking a new chapter in U.S.-Venezuelan relations.

