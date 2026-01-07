Left Menu

Cyprus Assumes EU Presidency Amid High-Profile Diplomatic Engagements

Cyprus commenced its European Union presidency, hosting key figures like Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and other European leaders. The event emphasized its role as a bridge between Europe and the Middle East. Discussions included Ukraine's EU membership prospects and security assurances amidst ongoing tensions with Russia.

NICOSIA, Jan 7 - Cyprus kicked off its European Union presidency with a significant diplomatic gathering featuring prominent leaders such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Antonio Costa.

A ceremony in Nicosia underscored Cyprus's ambition to act as a mediator between Europe and the Middle East, attended by Middle Eastern dignitaries like the Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. Zelenskiy's arrival marked an opportunity to discuss Ukraine's EU membership aspirations with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

The meeting also served to review outcomes from a recent Paris assembly where Ukraine's allies pledged security guarantees. Cyprus, aligning with EU sanctions on Russia, draws parallels between Russia's actions in Ukraine and Turkey's past invasion of northern Cyprus. President Christodoulides aims to enhance EU integration and autonomy, reflecting Cyprus's strategic diplomatic endeavors.

