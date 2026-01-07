Cyprus Assumes EU Presidency Amid High-Profile Diplomatic Engagements

NICOSIA, Jan 7 - Cyprus kicked off its European Union presidency with a significant diplomatic gathering featuring prominent leaders such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Antonio Costa.

A ceremony in Nicosia underscored Cyprus's ambition to act as a mediator between Europe and the Middle East, attended by Middle Eastern dignitaries like the Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. Zelenskiy's arrival marked an opportunity to discuss Ukraine's EU membership aspirations with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

The meeting also served to review outcomes from a recent Paris assembly where Ukraine's allies pledged security guarantees. Cyprus, aligning with EU sanctions on Russia, draws parallels between Russia's actions in Ukraine and Turkey's past invasion of northern Cyprus. President Christodoulides aims to enhance EU integration and autonomy, reflecting Cyprus's strategic diplomatic endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)