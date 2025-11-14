Left Menu

China Calls Out Japan, Asserts Sovereignty Over Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions

China reaffirms its stance on Taiwan as tensions escalate with Japan over controversial statements by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Beijing's strong protests underscore its resolve to thwart foreign interference, while Taiwan reports heightened military activity in its airspace and waters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:21 IST
China Calls Out Japan, Asserts Sovereignty Over Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's ranking spokesperson asserted the nation's firm stance on Taiwan, labeling it as an integral part of the country and underscoring reunification at any cost. This declaration came amid heated tension with Japan, fueled by comments from Japan's newly elected Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi.

China lodged a protest after Takaichi made remarks suggesting armed involvement in the Taiwan Strait, branding them a serious violation of diplomatic norms and China-Japan political agreements. Tokyo's refusal to retract these comments added to the diplomatic friction, with China warning of severe consequences.

Amidst the political sparring, Taiwan reported escalated military activity by Chinese forces near its territory. The developments underline an intensifying regional power struggle, with both nations holding firm to their respective positions over Taiwan.

TRENDING

1
AIMIM's Strategic Gains in Bihar Assembly Polls

AIMIM's Strategic Gains in Bihar Assembly Polls

 India
2
India: The Right Time for Investment Under Modi's Leadership

India: The Right Time for Investment Under Modi's Leadership

 India
3
Congress Faces Challenges in Bihar Assembly Elections

Congress Faces Challenges in Bihar Assembly Elections

 India
4
Tej Pratap's Political Challenge: Trailing in Mahua

Tej Pratap's Political Challenge: Trailing in Mahua

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025