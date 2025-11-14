China Calls Out Japan, Asserts Sovereignty Over Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions

China's ranking spokesperson asserted the nation's firm stance on Taiwan, labeling it as an integral part of the country and underscoring reunification at any cost. This declaration came amid heated tension with Japan, fueled by comments from Japan's newly elected Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi.

China lodged a protest after Takaichi made remarks suggesting armed involvement in the Taiwan Strait, branding them a serious violation of diplomatic norms and China-Japan political agreements. Tokyo's refusal to retract these comments added to the diplomatic friction, with China warning of severe consequences.

Amidst the political sparring, Taiwan reported escalated military activity by Chinese forces near its territory. The developments underline an intensifying regional power struggle, with both nations holding firm to their respective positions over Taiwan.