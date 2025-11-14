Russia-Kazakhstan Alliance: A New Era in Strategic Partnership

In a pivotal move to enhance bilateral relations, Russia and Kazakhstan have elevated their ties to a 'comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance.' This monumental shift was solidified through a groundbreaking Declaration signed in Moscow by President Vladimir Putin and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during Tokayev's two-day state visit. The visit also yielded the signing of over ten intergovernmental agreements spanning politics, security, trade, investment, and culture.

The new Declaration promises an expanded framework for cooperation across key sectors. It emphasizes the development of unified markets within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and aligns efforts on multilateral platforms like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the United Nations, according to TV BRICS. Notably, energy cooperation remains at the forefront, with Russia pledging to build Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant and collaborating on seamless energy transportation. Both nations aim to enhance joint operations at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, preserve the Caspian Sea's resources, and continue promoting Russian as a regional interstate language.

TV BRICS reports President Putin underscored the robust economic ties, highlighting a consistent increase in trade between the countries. He noted that last year's bilateral trade hit USD 28.7 billion, comprising a fifth of Kazakhstan's total foreign trade, with over 96% of transactions settled in national currencies. President Tokayev described his Moscow visit as 'the main event of the current year,' praising the extensive cooperation. He emphasized the focus on industry, energy, transportation, high technology, and digitalization, affirming Russia as Kazakhstan's key trade and investment partner. Both leaders expressed optimism that the Declaration's objectives will fortify the longstanding friendship and allyship between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)