US Urges UNSC to Back Trump's 'Board of Peace' for Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

The U.S. is calling on the UN Security Council to support a draft resolution based on President Trump's Gaza peace plan to bolster the fragile ceasefire. The plan includes a transitional governance body and an international force. Russia has proposed a counter-resolution, seeking a balanced approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:50 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The United States, more than a month after the tenuous Gaza ceasefire that began on October 10, is urging the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to endorse its latest draft resolution, founded on President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, to prevent a potential collapse of calm in the region.

A US mission spokesperson to the UN emphasized in a statement, delivered to Al Jazeera, that efforts to undermine the draft would only result in severe consequences for Palestinians in Gaza, warning of potential renewed Israeli operations. Last week, the US distributed its proposal to the UNSC's 15 members, urging backing for a political and security framework designed for Gaza.

The draft outlines the formation of a transitional governance entity in Gaza, termed the 'Board of Peace,' chaired by Trump, with a mandate until 2027. It proposes a 20,000-member International Stabilisation Force to demilitarize the region and protect civilians. Despite excluding US troop deployment, discussions are ongoing with countries like Indonesia and UAE to contribute forces, though some remain hesitant due to Hamas.

The resolution envisions a path to Palestinian self-determination post-reforms carried out by the Palestinian Authority. Meanwhile, Russia's counter-resolution highlights the need for a universally acceptable, sustainable cessation strategy, challenging US proposals.

While the ceasefire persists, recent Israeli operations have caused significant Palestinian casualties, underscoring the urgency of a concrete peace setup. The US cautions the UNSC must collectively act to secure enduring peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

