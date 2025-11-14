Judicial Upheaval: Resignations Signal Dark Day for Supreme Court

In an unprecedented turn of events, the Supreme Court of Pakistan witnesses the resignations of Justices Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah, both expressing their dismay over the recent approval of the 27th Constitutional Amendment. This move has sparked a wave of concern among legal and political circles, with many deeming it a "dark day" in judicial history.

Justice Shah, in his poignant resignation letter, stated he could no longer lend silent acceptance to what he termed as "constitutional injustice." Similarly, Justice Minallah highlighted his disappointment at serving a Constitution he believed was now compromised. Noted lawyer Mirza Moiz Baig described the day as the "darkest" in judicial annals, lamenting the profound loss of two exemplary jurists.

The amendment, according to critics like Barrister Rida Hosain and Ayman Zafar, signifies a disturbing trend of diminishing judicial independence and increasing executive control. With these high-profile resignations, the legal community warns of the judiciary's drift towards subservience to legislative and executive influences, raising urgent alarms about the future of judicial autonomy in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)